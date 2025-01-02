Rohit Sharma vs Mr. Fix-It, Chatter Around IND's Test Captain Intensifies After Gautam Gambhir's Firm Silence On Final XI

The Indian team is in transitional phase as of now and things do not seem to be very happy in the change room. There have been multiple questions on the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As things stand for Rohit Sharma as of now, the Indian Test skipper might have played his last match for India in Test whites. Rohit is yet to win a match in Australia as the Indian Test skipper and maybe his time is up now. India have won only one match in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but that too came under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy.

Gautam Gambhir's recent press conference on the eve of the New Year's Test that is to be played in Sydney, starting January 3, 2025 has also added fuel to the fire. The Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team was reluctant to comment on Rohit Sharma and on India's playing XI for the last Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Several reports are also doing the rounds that Gautam Gambhir's future as the Indian Head Coach is also on the line.

The Big Confusion Surrounding Indian Cricket

Rohit Sharma stepping away from captaincy duties will mean that Jasprit Bumrah is next in line to become India's next Test skipper. A report in the Indian Express claimed that all is not well between the coach and the skipper there are a other few players interested in taking up the leadership role once Sharma leaves. The report also stated the fact that ‘Mr Fix-It’ hasn't shown any faith in the youngsters and wants to be the interim captain of the team.

Team India during a huddle in the MCG Test | Image: AP

Fans and cricket experts have tried to guess who Mr. Fix-It is. Names of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have regularly popped up, but nobody really knows what is happening in the background. Now, Jasprit Bumrah is a fast bowler who has had a long standing battle with injuries, the BCCI will have to take a call if they want to appoint him as the skipper. Not to forget the fact that the pacer led India to stellar victory in Perth, in the opening Test match.

The Uncertain Future Of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma walks away after being dismissed in the MCG Test | Image: AP

