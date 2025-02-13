Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) New Captain, LIVE Streaming, IPL 2025: When And Where to Watch Announcement?

With a little over a month to go for the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, the RCB franchise is set to announce their new captain. For the unversed, the RCB franchise is one of the few teams in the history of the IPL to have won the league. Despite having some of the biggest names of the game feature for them over the years, they are yet to break the title drought. Now, with Faf du Plessis released, RCB are set to have a new captain for the upcoming season. With Virat Kohli unlikely to return as captain, reports suggest Rajat Patidar has emerged as the frontrunner to take over.

When Will RCB Announce Their Captain For IPL 2025?

RCB will reveal their new captain on February 13 in a special show aired on Star Sports Network.

What Time Will the RCB Captaincy Announcement Show Begin?

The RCB Captaincy announcement show is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST on Star Sports.

Where to Watch RCB Captain Announcement Live?

Star Sports has the official broadcast rights for the event. Viewers can tune in to the Star Sports network on TV to catch the announcement.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on live streaming, the event may be available on Disney+ Hotstar or the Star Sports YouTube channel.

RAJAT PATIDAR LIKELY TO BE RCB'S NEW CAPTAIN