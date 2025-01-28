SA20: Dinesh Karthik Registers Massive Feat, Surpasses Former India And CSK Skipper MS Dhoni In Unique T20 List

MS Dhoni is all set to don the iconic Chennai Super Kings Yellow in IPL 2025. The former CSK captain was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. MS Dhoni in ways is synonymous with the Super Kings and is Chennai's adopted son. There is a sea of yellow irrespective of wherever MS Dhoni plays. It was speculated that MS Dhoni has played his last IPL match in 2024, but he is all set to make a return in the upcoming eighteenth season of the IPL.

Dhoni led Chennai to five IPL Titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023) and has been a core part of CSK's leadership group. Before the start of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni stepped down as the Chennai Super Kings skipper and handed over the leadership duties to a young Ruturaj Gaikwad who'll continue to lead the team in the upcoming edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni's compatriot Dinesh Karthik who retired from the IPL last year is playing for the Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20 and has ended up breaking the former CSK skipper's record.

Dinesh Karthik Races Ahead Of MS Dhoni

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart Dinesh Karthik, while playing for the Paarl Royals in the ongoing season of SA20 against Durban Super Giants went past MS Dhoni in the list of leading run-scorers in T20 cricket. Before the start of the Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match, Karthik just needed three runs to go past MS Dhoni. The former India and RCB player ended up scoring 21 runs off 15 deliveries.

Karthik has now amassed 7451 runs in 361 T20 innings at an average of 26.99 and a strike rate of 136.84 with 34 half-centuries to his name. Dhoni on the other hand has scored 7432 runs in 342 innings at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 135.64. But the former CSK captain will have to claim his record back once he returns to play the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni To Feature As An Uncapped Player For Chennai