The god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, graced the site which is known as the Heaven on Earth. The legendary batsman visited Kashmir, with his family. Several pictures of the master blaster from his visit are reverberating on social media. Moreover, a video of him sipping Tea at the premises of a localite is also making rounds.

Sachin Tendulkar visits Kashmir

A cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area here was in for a pleasant surprise when Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited his manufacturing unit on Saturday.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, stopped by at a unit in Charsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and interacted with the workers there.

"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told PTI over phone.

Parray said Tendulkar checked the quality of the bats made of Kashmir willow.

"He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow.

"We requested him to lend his voice in support of the local bats," Parray said, adding the batting maestro promised to support the Kashmir willow bats.

Parray said Tendulkar spent an hour at the manufacturing unit and interacted with a small bunch of fans.

In this picture, Sachin Tendulkar be seen holding a bat, and standing beside him is wife Anjali, and daughter Sara.

Sachin Tendulkar in Pulwama, Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/W6M6neJvor — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 17, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Tea with Family During Visit to Pulwama Bat Manufacturing Factory, Heads to Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/qkRFdVMYfh — The Kashmir Monitor (@Kashmir_Monitor) February 17, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar also visited the ancient Martand Tirth temple in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

This is the second time in the recent past that Sachin Tendulkar has made it to the mainstream. Earlier he posted a video of his interaction with a random rider on the street of Mumbai. The commuter, who was evidently wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey, stopped at the behest of the Master Blaster and expressed his gratitude for being the ultimate source of inspiration.

As for cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is still associated with the MI franchise, and in the upcoming season, he will yet again be seen in the Mumbai dugout as the mentor of the team.

(With inputs from PTI)