Sachin Tendulkar And His Family Inaugurate State-Of-The-Art Sports Facility In Satara

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), in collaboration with its partner Mann Deshi Champions, inaugurated a modern sporting facility in Satara, Maharashtra this week. The event marked Sara Tendulkar's first visit as a director of STF, showcasing her commitment to taking the foundation’s mission forward.

The new facility, inaugurated by Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar features world-class amenities including courts for basketball and badminton, indoor wrestling and boxing areas, classrooms, administration offices, and hostels for 150 athletes. This development aims to empower rural youth by providing them with access to high-quality sports training and opportunities.

Sara Tendulkar, accompanied by her parents, expressed her admiration for the transformative impact of sports on young lives and shared some moments with the children there.

Mann Deshi Champions has a proven track record of nurturing rural talent, with over 100 athletes joining the army, police, forest, and railways through their programs. Alumni such as Dada and Ajinath Shingade, 1500m national silver medalists are now serving in the armed forces, and national medalist wrestler Aru Khandekar, exemplify the program's success.

Looking ahead, Mann Deshi Champions plans to expand its reach by building 50 playgrounds in Dantewara, Chhattisgarh, training over 300 athletes, and certifying 2,000 government school sports coaches at the new facility in the coming year.