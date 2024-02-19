Advertisement

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, known as the “God of Cricket”, has been making waves during his visit to the picturesque Kashmir Valley since February 17th. Monday marked another eventful day in his itinerary as he embarked on a journey from the tourist resort of Pahalgam to the ski paradise of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, stopping en route to indulge in the flavors and warmth of Kashmir.

Amidst the scenic beauty amidst rain and snowfall in the valley, he visited a local shop specializing in Kashmiri almonds, saffron and walnuts.

Displaying his admiration for Kashmiri delicacies, Sachin savored a cup of Kashmiri saffron tea infused with almonds, expressing his delight at the exquisite taste and quality of Kashmiri saffron, revered globally.

Local traders warmly welcomed the cricket icon, presenting him with a selection of almonds, saffron, walnuts and traditional Kashmiri shawls as tokens of appreciation.

“Having Tendulkar visit our humble shop was truly surreal. His appreciation for Kashmiri saffron and local delicacies validates the richness of our region’s offerings. We are honored to have had the opportunity to serve him and showcase the best of Kashmiri hospitality,” said an employee of the shop.

Tendulkar’s presence drew scores of fans, young and old, eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite cricket star. Many enthusiasts received autographs and clicked photographs with him.

“Even amidst the rain and snow, nothing could dampen my excitement to catch a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar. It's not every day you get to see a living legend up close,” said Furqaan Khan, a local.

“Getting Sachin’s autograph was an absolute highlight of my life! I never imagined I’d have the chance to meet the cricket legend face to face. Today has been truly unforgettable,” said Riyaz Ahmed, another local.

Later in the day, Tendulkar and his family proceeded to Gulmarg, the renowned ski resort which is approximately 50 kilometers from Srinagar city where they will be staying at high-end hotel.

Gulmarg is set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Games, commencing from February 21st. Tendulkar will grace the inaugural ceremony, joining various dignitaries from across the nation.

Pertinently, this year's Khelo India Games in Gulmarg will witness the participation of 800 athletes from different states and Union territories, showcasing their prowess in various winter sports categories.

The event, initially scheduled for the first week of February, was rescheduled to the 21st due to a lack of snow and continuous dry weather.