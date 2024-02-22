English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 23:00 IST

Sachin Tendulkar visits Aman Setu in J-K's Uri

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar | Image:Instagram/SachinTendulkar
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

Advertisement

The Little Master played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar's footwork and how he played the shots.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, is on a visit to Kashmir over the past few days. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir. PTI MIJ CK CK

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 23:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

an hour ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

an hour ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

an hour ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

an hour ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

7 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

8 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

8 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

8 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy Vijay's Movies That Were Remade In Telugu

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  2. Lord Of The Rings To Titanic: Movies With Most Oscar Wins

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  3. Team India is Ranchi ready

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  4. PKL Points Table: Final League Standings before playoffs

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. French Desserts That Are A Must-Try

    Galleries31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo