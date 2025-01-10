Saim Ayub's Injury May Take More Than Six Weeks To Heal, Participation In Champions Trophy Doubtful

Saim Ayub is helped from the field after injuring his ankle while fielding the ball during the second test match between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town | Image: AP Photo

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub's participation in the Champions Trophy remains doubtful after being told by a specialist in London that his ankle injury may take more than six week to heal.

The youngster had fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Capetown earlier this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) flew him to London from Capetown to consult specialists after Chairman Mohsin Naqvi declared him as an asset to the country's cricket.

Saim consulted Dr. Lucky Jeyasaleen, an orthopaedic surgeon who specialises in treatment of sports related ankle injuries.

"Dr Jeyasaleen has advised Saim to not rush back to playing cricket as this could cause permanent trauma to his ankle injury," a reliable PCB source said adding that it could take more than six weeks for a complete recovery.

Saim will undergo another check-up with another notable orthopaedic in London on Friday after which the national selectors will take a call on his inclusion in the squad for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

"The selectors want him in the preliminary squad so that they can see how his recovery progresses by the time they have to submit the final 15 member squad to the tournament technical committee," the source added.

He conceded by the look of things Saim could miss the Champions Trophy and might require more time for his ankle to heal.