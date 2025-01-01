Sam Konstas' Audacious Knock At MCG Unlikely To Become A Blueprint: Alex Carey

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey said on Wednesday that he was mesmerised by the way young opener Sam Konstas scored an audacious half-century in the Boxing Day Test against India but insisted that it was unlikely to become a "blueprint" for future matches.

Making his debut in front of a near sell-out crowd at the MCG on December 26, 19-year-old Konstas didn't show any nerves during his scintillating 60 off 65 balls, which was studded with two sixes off India's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"I was a spectator that first session," Carey told reporters ahead of the fifth Test against India beginning at the SCG on Friday.

"I probably had the emotions of the 90,000 (spectators) that were there. At times I couldn't watch it, at times I was cheering," said Carey.

Konstas, who was handed the Test cap after Nathan McSweeney's unimpressive performance in the first three games, brought an ultra-aggressive approach to Australia's batting but Carey said he didn't expect the teenage opener to go all guns blazing in every match he plays.

"Just the energy he brought, it was something different. Probably wasn't expecting that amount of difference, but he played a style of cricket that was probably new to India as well.

"We'll wait and see how he plays out here (SCG). I don't think that's his blueprint every Test match, but to be able to throw a few punches early and get a bit of momentum for us, the opening partnership was probably just lacking that intensity," he added.

He said that while the opening pair in the first three Tests, McSweeney and Usman Khawaja, had done a decent job in "tough situations", Konstas brought something more to the table.

"I thought Nathan and Usman got us through tough situations as well by facing lots of balls. Sam was able to score a little bit, so hopefully another opportunity in front of his home fans." Carey also rejected talk of any animosity between Konstas and Virat Kohli after their brief physical altercation on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, which led to the Indian stalwart coping a 20 per cent fine on his match fee.

Both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words before Khawaja stepped in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two.