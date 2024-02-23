Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Samosa Sparking Debate: Barmy Army Praises Ranchi Price, Desi Fans Call Scam

England's Barmy Army is delighted with samosa prices in India, but locals feel scammed at Rs. 25 per samosa. Hilarious reactions ensue.

Garvit Parashar
Barmy Army Praises Ranchi Price, Desi Fans Call Scam
Barmy Army Praises Ranchi Price, Desi Fans Call Scam | Image:X: @TheBarmyArmy
Samosas are one of the most popular snacks all over India, and it looks like the visitors have a special taste for them. The third test between the India and England teams started just today, and the visitors ended the day in a strong position. Both of the teams are in Ranchi right now. England’s Barmy Army looks to explore the local food in the city as they encounter the famous samosa. 

But it's not the samosa that prompted the post; it was the price of these samosas. The England’s Barmy Army posted the photo with a caption that says, "50 rupees for 2 samosas (£0.48)," with a heart-eyes emoticon.

And with these emojis, it looks like these guys were in support of the price. But the Indians have some different opinions on it, and many of them felt that they had been scammed, as Rs. 25 is not a reasonable price for a samosa. Some of the comments on the post were hilarious; let’s take a look at them. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:41 IST

