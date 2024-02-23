Advertisement

Samosas are one of the most popular snacks all over India, and it looks like the visitors have a special taste for them. The third test between the India and England teams started just today, and the visitors ended the day in a strong position. Both of the teams are in Ranchi right now. England’s Barmy Army looks to explore the local food in the city as they encounter the famous samosa.

But it's not the samosa that prompted the post; it was the price of these samosas. The England’s Barmy Army posted the photo with a caption that says, "50 rupees for 2 samosas (£0.48)," with a heart-eyes emoticon.

50 rupees for 2 samosas (£0.48) 😍 pic.twitter.com/beiA96iQ5L — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) February 23, 2024

And with these emojis, it looks like these guys were in support of the price. But the Indians have some different opinions on it, and many of them felt that they had been scammed, as Rs. 25 is not a reasonable price for a samosa. Some of the comments on the post were hilarious; let’s take a look at them.

How will we recover your 200 years of loot with a Rs 25 samosa?😉 — Subhash Choudhary (@subhash92) February 23, 2024

Fair price considering it's inside the stadium but outside it's like 30 Rs for 2 Samosas generally. — Pritish Poswal (@pritishposwal) February 23, 2024

This is a samosi, not a samosa.



And they are looting you 😂😭 — Mridu J ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) February 23, 2024