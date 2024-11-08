'No More Justice Needed': Fans Rave About Sanju Samson’s Explosive Century Against South Africa

Sanju Samson has continued from where he left off in the T20I series against Bangladesh. The wicket-keeper batsman made an impactful start and put pressure on the bowlers from the outset. Striking fours and sixes, Sanju got to his fifty in just 27 balls and kept going to score a century in just 47 balls. It is Sanju Samson 's 2nd consecutive century, he is the first Indian batter to attain this feat. Moreover, this is the fastest T20I century scored against South Africa by any batter

Also Read | Live Cricket Score | India vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Updates

Sanju Samson Receives Immense Praise

Being criticised over inconsistency and a string of flop shows, Sanju Samson burned the shackles and scored his second consecutive century on Friday against South Africa. He took the attack to the SA bowlers right from the beginning and despite the dismissal of opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who perished cheaply at the score of 7, Samson did not hold back from playing his shots.

The century appeased the fans who witnessed it live and sent appreciation to Sanju Samson through social media.

💯 for Sanju Samson - his second T20I hundred! 🙌 🙌



A 47-ball ton! 🔥 🔥



Back to back T20I tons for Sanju Samson 👌 👌



Live ▶️ https://t.co/0OuHPYbn9U#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/vP5EhJAyVL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2024

A hundred off just 47 balls 💯



Sanju Samson becomes the first Indian batter to make back-to-back T20I tons 🌟#SAvIND 📝: https://t.co/jWrbpilVUL pic.twitter.com/PIXnG2brq8 — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2024

Sanju Samson did it, back to back hundred ♥️



Thank you Surya Kumar yadav for giving him the opportunity/confidence.#SanjuSamson #TeamIndia#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/a735W2Zb6q — Sanju Samson fan page (@ROHAN87759) November 8, 2024

No more Justice for the Sanju Samson trend. Bro is doing justice with his batting. pic.twitter.com/fRRqlSkbjo — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 8, 2024

HUNDRED BY SANJU SAMSON. 🤯🙇‍♂️



Back to back centuries in T20is for Samson - he sealed the opening spot. What a knock in Durban, the class of Sanju. 🇮🇳#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/6CFQBW15Ek — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitsharmaINC) November 8, 2024