'No More Justice Needed': Fans Rave About Sanju Samson’s Explosive Century Against South Africa
Sanju Samson has continued from where he left off in the T20I series against Bangladesh. The wicket-keeper batsman made an impactful start vs SA in 1st T20I.
Sanju Samson has continued from where he left off in the T20I series against Bangladesh. The wicket-keeper batsman made an impactful start and put pressure on the bowlers from the outset. Striking fours and sixes, Sanju got to his fifty in just 27 balls and kept going to score a century in just 47 balls. It is Sanju Samson 's 2nd consecutive century, he is the first Indian batter to attain this feat. Moreover, this is the fastest T20I century scored against South Africa by any batter
Sanju Samson Receives Immense Praise
Being criticised over inconsistency and a string of flop shows, Sanju Samson burned the shackles and scored his second consecutive century on Friday against South Africa. He took the attack to the SA bowlers right from the beginning and despite the dismissal of opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who perished cheaply at the score of 7, Samson did not hold back from playing his shots.
The century appeased the fans who witnessed it live and sent appreciation to Sanju Samson through social media.
Sanju Samson has broken the hoodoo of inconsistency, now is it just a start of something exceptional.
