Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Sarfaraz Khan’s wife and father’s reaction after he scores maiden fifty steals limelight - WATCH

As Sarfaraz Khan reached his first Test half-century, the elated reactions of his wife, Romana Zahoor, and Naushad stole hearts.

Vishal Tiwari
Sarfaraz Khan's wife and father
Sarfaraz Khan's wife and father | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The spotlight shone on Sarfaraz Khan's family as the Indian Test debutant showcased his talent with a memorable performance against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. His father, Naushad Khan, was visibly moved when Sarfaraz received his maiden Test cap from former India captain Anil Kumble, marking an emotional moment captured on camera. 

Later, as Sarfaraz Khan reached his first Test half-century, the elated reactions of his wife, Romana Zahoor, and Naushad stole hearts, with the video of their joyous expressions quickly going viral on social media platforms. Sarfaraz achieved this milestone in just 48 balls, making it one of the fastest half-centuries by an Indian batsman on Test debut.

Regrettably, a moment of dismay overshadowed Sarfaraz's innings when a selfish move by Ravindra Jadeja abruptly ended his time at the crease. With Jadeja on the brink of reaching his fourth Test century at 99 runs, he called Sarfaraz for a run but retracted midway upon spotting Mark Wood at mid-on. Wood's accurate throw found its mark at the bowler's end, leaving Sarfaraz stranded and forcing him to depart with a score of 62 off 66 balls.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

