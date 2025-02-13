Published 15:56 IST, February 13th 2025
Security Threat In Pakistan Prior To Champions Trophy, Nightmare Unfolds For PCB As Ticketless Fans Invade Karachi Stadium
The Champions Trophy starts on February 19, 2025. The first match of the ICC event will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been exposed time and again due to the tall claims made by them. The International Cricket Council (ICC) trusted Pakistan with the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy, but the future of the tournament looks pretty bleak given the condition of stadiums and also the security arrangements that have been made for the upcoming marquee ICC event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised serious concerns about the Indian team visiting Pakistan, citing security reasons and it seems that the board was completely right.
Recently, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra got severely injured while he was attempting to take a catch. The quality of the floodlights have been in question and the playing conditions are concerning. There were also demands of the Champions Trophy being shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Fans Invade Karachi Stadium
Despite Pakistan Cricket Board's tall claims on security, a video has gone viral which has exposed the Board's arrangements keeping the Champions Trophy in mind. The PCB recently hosted a grand opening ceremony for the renovated stadium in Karachi. This is the same venue which will host the Champions Trophy opener to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand. The video which has now gone viral on social media shows Pakistan citizens invading the stadium without any proper ticket.
Watch The Video Here
ALSO READ | Gambhir Outrightly Dismisses Iyer's Shocking Claim Of Nearly Being Rested For 1st IND vs ENG ODI
Pakistan To Play India In Dubai
ALSO READ | ICC Teaches Pakistan Trio Much-Needed Lesson, Issues Sanctions For Misconduct And Display Of Aggression Against South Africa
Due to the never-ending security concerns in Pakistan, the upcoming 2025 edition of Champions Trophy in a 'Hybrid Model'. The PCB did make a huge fuss about the tournament being played in the 'Hybrid Model', but the BCCI was hell-bent on not sending India to Pakistan, a country which has a history of security issues. India will play Pakistan on February 23, 2025 in Dubai.
Updated 15:56 IST, February 13th 2025