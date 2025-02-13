Security Threat In Pakistan Prior To Champions Trophy, Nightmare Unfolds For PCB As Ticketless Fans Invade Karachi Stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been exposed time and again due to the tall claims made by them. The International Cricket Council (ICC) trusted Pakistan with the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy, but the future of the tournament looks pretty bleak given the condition of stadiums and also the security arrangements that have been made for the upcoming marquee ICC event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised serious concerns about the Indian team visiting Pakistan, citing security reasons and it seems that the board was completely right.

Recently, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra got severely injured while he was attempting to take a catch. The quality of the floodlights have been in question and the playing conditions are concerning. There were also demands of the Champions Trophy being shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Fans Invade Karachi Stadium

Despite Pakistan Cricket Board's tall claims on security, a video has gone viral which has exposed the Board's arrangements keeping the Champions Trophy in mind. The PCB recently hosted a grand opening ceremony for the renovated stadium in Karachi. This is the same venue which will host the Champions Trophy opener to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand. The video which has now gone viral on social media shows Pakistan citizens invading the stadium without any proper ticket.

Watch The Video Here

ALSO READ | Gambhir Outrightly Dismisses Iyer's Shocking Claim Of Nearly Being Rested For 1st IND vs ENG ODI

Pakistan To Play India In Dubai