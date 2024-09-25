sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 07:34 IST, September 25th 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to 15-member Pakistan squad for first Test against England

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was on Tuesday recalled as the Pakistan selectors named a 15-member squad for the first Test against England beginning on October 7.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dispute in Pakistan team shaheen afridi takes shan masood arm off his shoulder
Dispute in Pakistan team shaheen afridi takes shan masood arm off his shoulder | Image: @TheRealPCB/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:34 IST, September 25th 2024