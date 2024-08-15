Published 20:49 IST, August 15th 2024
Shakib has been supportive of youngsters: Mushtaq Ahmed
Shakib Al Hasan has been a strong supporter of the younger players in the team, said Bangladesh's spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed after the ousted Bangladeshi lawmaker was cleared to be part of the national team for the two-Test series against Pakistan.
Shakib Al Hasan | Image: PTI
