Published 20:49 IST, August 15th 2024

Shakib has been supportive of youngsters: Mushtaq Ahmed

Shakib Al Hasan has been a strong supporter of the younger players in the team, said Bangladesh's spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed after the ousted Bangladeshi lawmaker was cleared to be part of the national team for the two-Test series against Pakistan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan | Image: PTI
