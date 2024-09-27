sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 11:06 IST, September 27th 2024

'Shakib's security not in board's hand': BCB chief Faruque Ahmed's BIG Statement amid Struggles

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's hopes of returning home have hit a roadblock with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed making it clear that the board cannot not ensure a personal security cover due to the ongoing case against him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan wipes his sweat during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:06 IST, September 27th 2024