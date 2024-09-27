Published 11:06 IST, September 27th 2024
'Shakib's security not in board's hand': BCB chief Faruque Ahmed's BIG Statement amid Struggles
Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's hopes of returning home have hit a roadblock with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed making it clear that the board cannot not ensure a personal security cover due to the ongoing case against him.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan wipes his sweat during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
