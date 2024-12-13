Shikhar Dhawan’s Fiery 86 Powers Challengers To Thrilling Victory Over Spartans In BCL Opener

Surat, 12 December 2024: The inaugural match of the Big Cricket League lit up the city of Surat with a spectacular contest, as the Northern Challengers, led by Shikhar Dhawan, triumphed over Suresh Raina’s Southern Spartans by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller.

Winning the toss, the Challengers opted to field first, setting the stage for a star-studded clash. The Spartans had a steady start, with Solomon Mire anchoring the innings with an impressive 47 off 28 balls. Despite losing Faiz Fazal early for just 9, the Spartans recovered brilliantly, thanks to their captain Suresh Raina. The veteran delivered a scintillating knock of 49 off 27 balls, supported by wicketkeeper-batter Shrestha’s patient 36 off 33.

In the death overs, Aman Khan (29 off 9) and Abhimanyu Mithun (27 off 12) unleashed fireworks, propelling the Spartans to an imposing total of 203/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target, the Northern Challengers got off to a flying start, courtesy of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Fresh from his exploits in the Nepal Premier League, Dhawan continued his red-hot form, smashing a 23-ball half-century. His innings of 86 off just 43 balls included 8 towering sixes and 4 boundaries, enthralling the packed stadium.

Dhawan received valuable support from Gurkeerat Singh Mann (31 off 14) and Bipul Sharma, who played a composed unbeaten knock of 33 off 19. The Challengers maintained their momentum throughout the chase, reaching the target with eight balls to spare, finishing at 207/4.

Shikhar Dhawan’s explosive performance earned him the Player of the Match award, setting the tone for what promises to be an action-packed Big Cricket League season.