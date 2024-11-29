Shockingly Unsold Indian All-Rounder At IPL Auction Achieves Frustrating Bowling Milestone in SMAT

The IPL 2025 auction saw a lot of cricketers get their chances and head into new franchises as a part of a significant overhaul. However, some huge names were surprisingly left out of being sold, as franchises were not interested in picking up the players. One such cricketer who could not find a suitor recently registered an unwanted record in the history of the SMAT T20 tournament.

India All-Rounder Who Went Unsold At IPL Auction Fetches Unwanted Record In SMAT

Shardul Thakur, once a star Indian all-rounder, recently made unwanted history while being a part of the domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The seam-bowling all-rounder recorded the worst bowling figures in the history of SMAT T20 by going for 4-0-69-1 in Mumbai's 43-run defeat in a Group E match against Kerala in Hyderabad.

The Indian all-rounder was a part of the IPL 2025 mega auction and was expected to be a sure pick among the teams. Surprisingly, none of the franchises came forward to put their bids on the seam-bowling all-rounder, making him go unsold in the mega auction. Thakur set himself a base prize of ₹2 Crore, the highest a player could apply for the auctions. The fact that he did not find himself a suitor was one of the most startling moments from the two-day bidding spectacle which took place in Jeddah.

India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the fall of a wicket during the 2nd ODI between West Indies and India at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados | Image: AP Photo

Right after the IPL auction, Shardul was hit for six sixes and five fours in the match against Kerala. He did manage to get a wicket as he scalped out Team India opener Sanju Samson early in the play.

Mumbai Shocked By Kerala In SMAT T20 Tournament

Speaking of the match, Salman and Rohan Kunnummal (87 off 48 balls) put up a 140-run partnership for the third wicket in just 13.2 overs as Kerala, batting first, amassed 234 for 5. Salman scored eight sixes, while Kunnummal amassed seven maximums.

Despite Rahane's efforts, Mumbai was limited to 191 for 9. While captain Shreyas Iyer had a strong start but could only muster 32 off 18 balls, Prithvi Shaw got off to a strong start with two fours and two sixes but could only muster 23 off 13 balls. MD Nidheesh of Pacer took a 4 for 30.

