Shreyas, Rahane Power Mumbai; Hardik Earns Baroda Stunning Win Over Tamil Nadu

Fifties by skipper Shreyas Iyer and veteran Ajinkya Rahane carried Mumbai to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Wednesday.

Shreyas, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore in the recent IPL mega auction, struck a 71 off 39 balls with eight fours and three sixes to lead Mumbai’s chase of 172.

Rahane backed his captain with a 52 off 34 balls (3x4, 3x6) as Mumbai overhauled the target in 17.1 overs.

Shreyas and Rahane added 110 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, pacers Shardul Thakur (2/50) and Mohit Avasthi (2/36) took four wickets equally among them to restrict Maharashtra to 171 for 9.

Hardik shines for Baroda

Hardik Pandya’s 30-ball 69 (4x4, 7x6) helped Baroda score a thrilling last-ball three-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in a Group E match.

TN made a daunting 221 for six riding on half-centuries by Narayan Jagadeesan and a quick 42 (22b) by all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

But Hardik singlehandedly dragged Baroda back to the match from 152 for six. However, when Pandya got out in the second ball of the final over, Baroda still needed 9 runs to win.

But Raj Limbani and Atit Sheth, who hit a final ball four, knocked off those runs to carry their side to win.

Patidar shines for MP

Rajat Patidar (62, 37b, 4x4, 5x6) in the company of Harpreet Singh Bhatia (60, 42b, 9x4) carried Madhya Pradesh to 188 for eight, laying the foundation of their narrow 9-run win over Punjab in a Group A match.

In reply, Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma blitzed a 36-ball 61 (9x4, 1x6) but they could only reach 179 for seven.

For MP, Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Mohammed Arshad Khan took three wickets each.

Shami disappoints but Bengal win

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami leaked 46 runs in four overs, but Bengal still managed to limit Mizoram to 157/4 and then register a facile eight-wicket win in a Group A match at Rajkot.

Openers Abhishek Porel (81, 45b, 9x4, 4x6) and Karan Lal (67, 40b, 7x4, 3x6) led Bengal’ chase in just 15.3 overs.

J&K bundle out Arunachal for 32

Jammu and Kashmir bundled out Arunachal Pradesh for 32 in a Group C match, and it was the second lowest score in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after Tripura’s 30 against Jharkhand in 2009.

Medium pacer Aquib Nabi (3/9) and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq (4/2) were the wreckers in chief. J&K raced past the target in three overs.

Tilak fails as Hyderabad slip

Skipper Tilak Varma could make only 13 as Hyderabad faltered in the chase of 188, ending up at 163 for eight to lose to Rajasthan by 24 runs.

Earlier, Kartik Sharma (58, 27b, 4x4, 5x6) and Deepak Hooda (46, 30b, 3x4, 3x6) powered Rajasthan to 187 for eight.

Brief scores: At Hyderabad: Group E: Maharashtra: 171/9 in 20 overs (NS Naik 47; Mohit Avasthi 2/36, Shardul Thakur 2/50) lost to Mumbai: 172/5 in 17.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 71, Ajinkya Rahane 52; Mukesh Choudhary 4/33) by 5 wickets.

At Indore: Group B: Tamil Nadu: 221/6 in 20 overs (N Jagadeesan 57, Shahrukh Khan 39, Vijay Shankar 42 not out; Lukeman Merriwala 3/41) lost to Baroda: 222/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 69, Bhanu Pania 42; Varun 3/43, R Sai Kishore 2/23) by 3 wickets.

At Rajkot: Group A: Mizoram: 157/4 in 20 overs (Mohit Jangra 80 not out) lost to Bengal: 158/2 in 15.3 overs (Abhishek Porel 81, Karan Lal 67) by 8 wickets.

At Mumbai: Group C: Arunachal Pradesh: 32 all out in 9.1 overs (Abid Mushtaq 4/2, Aquib Nabi 3/9) lost to Jammu and Kashmir: 34 for no loss in 3 overs (Yudhvir Singh 21 not out) by 10 wickets.

At Rajkot: Group A: Rajasthan: 187/8 in 20 overs (Kartik Sharma 58, Deepak Hooda 46) beat Hyderabad: 163/8 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 33, Tanay Thyagarajan 32; Manav Suthar 2/10, Aniket Choudhary 2/23) by 24 runs.