Published 20:19 IST, July 6th 2024

Shubman Gill & Co. Left Embarrassed As India Fail To Chase 116 In Shock Loss To Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

A new-look India, led by Shubman Gill, put up a sloppy batting display to lose to an inexperienced Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, India chose to field a young side, handing three debut caps.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shubman Gill wicket in India's loss to Zimbabwe
Shubman Gill wicket in India's loss to Zimbabwe | Image: AP
