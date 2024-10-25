sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Simon Doull Unmasks 'Misconception' Over Team India's Spin-Facing Quality, Says 'Gone Are The Days'

Published 18:21 IST, October 25th 2024

Simon Doull Unmasks 'Misconception' Over Team India's Spin-Facing Quality, Says 'Gone Are The Days'

Former NZ cricketer Simon Doull stated that India's batters' abilities against spin bowling are a myth, and that this is not the era of Sachin or Dravid

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rishabh Pant
Glenn Philips celebrates the dismissal of Rishabh Pant with his team mates during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:26 IST, October 25th 2024