Published 18:43 IST, August 2nd 2024
IND vs SL: Sri Lanka post 230/8 riding on Wellalage, Nissanka half-centuries
Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 against India in the first ODI here on Friday. The total is better than what it looks on board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India vs Sri Lanka | Image: ICC
