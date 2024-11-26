Sri Lanka A Pulls Out Of Pakistan Tour Midway Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Due to the escalating political protests in Islamabad, Sri Lanka's A team has decided to cut their ongoing tour short and return home. In consultation with the Sri Lankan cricket board, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the postponement of the remaining two 50-over matches between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A.

The decision ensures the safety and well-being of the Sri Lankan players and support staff, amidst the intense political unrest in the region. This blow to Pakistan has come just months before the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that is scheduled to be held in the country. The BCCI has refused to send a team to Pakistan citing security concerns.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, has postponed the last two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka ‘A’ series due to a political activity in the federal capital. The last two matches were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both boards will collaborate to finalise new dates to complete the series,” the PCB statement read.

The postponed matches were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and Friday after Pakistan Shaheens beat the visitors by 108 runs in the first game in Islamabad on Monday.

The PCB said the two boards will work together to finalise new dates to complete the series.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of the former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan started a protest march towards main Islamabad since Sunday. There have been incidents of clashes and violence reported between protestors and forces of law enforcement and security.

The federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, also the chairman of the PCB, had announced that the army had been called in to quell the unrest.