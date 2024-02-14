Advertisement

Before the 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka leads 2-0 and holds a great probability of white-washing the series. Players like Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Kusal Mendis form the formidable Sri Lanka squad at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Afghanistan will rely on their skills to turn the tide, making this match a thrilling finale to the series. In the first ODI match, Sri Lanka triumphed over Afghanistan by 42 runs, with Sri Lanka scoring 381/3 and Afghanistan scoring 339/6. The second ODI match saw Sri Lanka attain a commanding 155-run victory with a total of 308/6, while the Afghanistan managed only 153. These results have seen Sri Lanka comfortably win the series.

When will the SL vs AFG 3rd ODI take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will take place on Wednesday, February 14th, and will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will be hosted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy in Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in India via Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming via the Sony Liv, Fancode app, and website.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming on TNT Sport at 10:00 AM BST.

How to watch the SL vs AFG live streaming in the Afghanistan?

Fans in the AFG can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming via Ariana TVN, RTA Sports at 1:30 PM.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in Sri Lanka?

Fans in SL can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming on Ten Cricket, Siyatha TV, Official You Tube Channel of SLC. The match will be streamed at 2:30 PM.

SL vs AFG Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Shevon Daniel, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Riaz Hassan, Naveed Zadran