Published 23:09 IST, November 18th 2024

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch TV Coverage LIVE

The third and last game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sadeera Samarawickrama
Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka | Image: AP Photo
23:09 IST, November 18th 2024