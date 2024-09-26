Published 10:17 IST, September 26th 2024
Sri Lanka wins the toss and bats first against New Zealand in the 2nd cricket test in Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss Thursday and elected to bat first in the second cricket test as it chased a first series win over New Zealand in 15 years.
New Zealand team members get onto field at the start of day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle , Sri Lanka | Image: AP
