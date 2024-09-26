sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:17 IST, September 26th 2024

Sri Lanka wins the toss and bats first against New Zealand in the 2nd cricket test in Galle

Sri Lanka won the toss Thursday and elected to bat first in the second cricket test as it chased a first series win over New Zealand in 15 years.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New Zealand
New Zealand team members get onto field at the start of day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle , Sri Lanka | Image: AP
