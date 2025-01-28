'Getting Medical Certificate Child’s Play': Gavaskar Questions The BCCI Over Kohli & KL’s Injury-Related Absence In Ranji

India's Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate their partnership during Day 4 of the second test match against Bangladesh, at Green Park in Kanpur | Image: ANI Photo

The BCCI diktat for the Indian cricketers caused quite a stir, as top players were required to participate in domestic cricketers whenever they were available. Team India's poor performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy prompted the Indian Cricket Board to counter the superstar culture and establish discipline on the team. Some of the top Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal & more followed the team's mandate and made themselves available for domestics. But KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's absence is being questioned by Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar Seeks Clarification Over Virat Kohli & KL Rahul's Injury-Induced Withdrawal from Ranji Trophy

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar raised concern over the absence of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli from Ranji Trophy matches. Both cricketers were unavailable for the fifth-round matches. While Kohli was reportedly suffering from a neck strain, Rahul had some elbow issues. But Gavaskar alleged that getting a medical certificate is child's play.

"More interesting would be what action the BCCI takes if they don’t play. Were they injured? Getting a medical certificate for an ‘injury’ is child’s play, and if they are injured, did they go to the NCA for treatment and recovery, as Nitish Reddy was sent the moment he had that side strain?

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the third test match against Australia, in Brisbane | Image: ANI Photo

"Isn’t that the practice for the BCCI-contracted players, that as soon as there’s an injury, they have to report to the NCA, and only after the BCCI experts there certify them as fit can they resume playing for India? For all we know, these players might have opted out of the earlier games for non-injury reasons. We shall soon find out," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli Set For Ranji Trophy Return

While KL Rahul and Virat Kohli did not participate in the fifth-round match-ups, both cricketers have made themselves available for the upcoming match, starting 30th January 2025. Virat Kohli has returned to his old stomping grounds at the Feroz Shah Kotla and will be a part of the Delhi squad against Railways. 25-year-old Ayush Badoni would be leading the side.