Advertisement

MagicWin Sports proudly announces its sponsorship and partnership with the prestigious Legends Cricket Trophy, scheduled from March 8th to 19th, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Featuring legendary players like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, among others, this event promises epic matches in the new 90-ball format that will reignite cherished rivalries and celebrate cricketing excellence.

Vikram Singh, Vice President Marketing at MagicWin Sports, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to support LCT in celebrating cricket's rich heritage. This tournament, featuring cricketing icons, is poised to captivate fans worldwide. Our sponsorship emphasizes our dedication to advancing cricket and honoring the game's legends. With our extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, we will be able to provide cricket fans unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments."

Advertisement

The Legends Cricket Trophy, set to unfold in a thrilling 90-ball format, promises electrifying competition with cricketing icons such as Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh taking the stage. Matches, hosted at the iconic Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, will see teams deploying 5 bowlers, each granted 3 overs to make their mark. Adding to the excitement, a strategic twist emerges as one bowler must step up to deliver 4 overs by the 60th ball, a decision influenced by both performance and strategy. The intensity amplifies with Power Play rules injecting further excitement, while Strategic Time Outs provide strategic breathing spaces. With precise timing and strategic maneuvers, teams are set to deliver a captivating spectacle for fans worldwide.

Shavain Sharma, Director of Legends Cricket Trophy, expressed appreciation for the partnership, stating, "We're delighted to welcome MagicWin Sports as our sponsor. Their support will be instrumental in ensuring the success of the tournament."

Advertisement

The partnership between MagicWin Sports and LCT is poised to revolutionize the cricketing experience for fans worldwide. By bringing together cricketing legends like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh and innovative news offerings, the collaboration aims to create unforgettable experiences that transcend traditional sports entertainment.

For more information and updates on the Legends Cricket Trophy, visit lct20.com. Stay tuned for the thrilling matches and unforgettable experiences, brought to you by MagicWin Sports and Legends Cricket Trophy.