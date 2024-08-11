sb.scorecardresearch
  • Tahila fifty gives Australia A 7-wicket win over India A in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0

Published 14:44 IST, August 11th 2024

Tahila fifty gives Australia A 7-wicket win over India A in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0

Tahila McGrath was the lead cast with an unbeaten fifty as Australia Women 'A' team defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T20 to complete a series sweep in Brisbane on Sunday. Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cricket | Image: X
