Published 19:38 IST, October 21st 2024

Taijul Islam’s 5 Wickets Help Bangladesh Stay In Contention In 1st Test Against South Africa

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first cricket test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day 1.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Taijul Islam
Taijul Islam | Image: X/@BCBtigers
  • 3 min read
19:38 IST, October 21st 2024