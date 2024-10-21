Published 19:38 IST, October 21st 2024
Taijul Islam’s 5 Wickets Help Bangladesh Stay In Contention In 1st Test Against South Africa
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first cricket test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day 1.
Taijul Islam | Image: X/@BCBtigers
