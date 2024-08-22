Published 13:31 IST, August 22nd 2024
'It's the best bit of coaching I had': Phil Salt Discloses What Makes Gautam Gambhir A Special Coach
Phil Salt recently opened up about his time with Gautam Gambhir at the KKR camp during the IPL 2024 season. The stumper revealed the things he learnt from him.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Phil Salt acknowledges Gautam Gambhir's big contribution in IPL 2024 | Image: BCCI/IPL
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:38 IST, August 22nd 2024