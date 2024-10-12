Published 23:25 IST, October 12th 2024
Team India Completes Clean Sweep in 3rd T20I Against Bangladesh, Takes 3-0 Series Lead
Team India secures a grand-fashioned win in the 3rd T20I match against Bangladesh. The Indian Cricket Team won the match by 133 runs.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:47 IST, October 12th 2024