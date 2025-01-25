Team India's Dominant Bowling Display Restrict England To 165/9 In Second T20I In Chennai

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of Harry Brook during the second T20 cricket match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

India came up with a tidy bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9 in the second T20 International on Saturday, with Axar Patel grabbing the crucial wickets of skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone.

Buttler, who had started looking threatening after England lost openers Phil Salt (4) and Ben Duckett 3), was dismissed for 45 (30 balls) by Patel.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/38), Washington Sundar (1/9) and Abhishek Sharma (1/12) too bowled tidy spells as England couldn't get going after they were reduced to 26/2 in the fourth over, which became 77/4 in the 10th over.

England late-order batter Brydon Carse gave a fillip to the team's score with a quick-fire 31 off 17 deliveries.

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl.

India made two changes to the side, bringing in Washington and Dhruv Jurel in place of the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh.

England skipper Jos Buttler too made two changes, giving a debut cap to Jamie Smith, who came in place of an unwell Jacob Bethell, while Brydon Carse replaced Gus Atkinson.