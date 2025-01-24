Published 21:44 IST, January 24th 2025
Team India Faces Setback as Star Cricketer Suffers Ankle Injury During Practice, Participation in 2nd T20I Uncertain
Team India may not have the services of one of it's their top stars in Chennai after the cricketer suffered an injury while training in the nets.
Team India suffer a tremendous setback after star opener Abhishek Sharma gets injured ahead of the 2nd T20I match against England. On Friday, Sharma was engaging in the catching drill practice at the nets when he twisted his ankle. He had to be checked up by the team's physiotherapist on the field and was subsequently taken to the dressing room. The 24-year-old Abhishek Sharma spent over half an hour with the team physio in the dressing room. While walking back, he was seen slightly limping and did not return to bat at the nets.
Abhishek Sharna has been a solid asset to Team India against England. He displayed his blazing form and scored 79 runs against the English bowling attack in Kolkata. Team India went on to win the series opener with a seven wicket win.
In case the India opener is unavailable for action, the management could bring in Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel as an option in fielding. Tilak Varma could be moved up to the opener's spot alongside wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.
Updated 21:44 IST, January 24th 2025