Team India Faces Setback as Star Cricketer Suffers Ankle Injury During Practice, Participation in 2nd T20I Uncertain

Team India suffer a tremendous setback after star opener Abhishek Sharma gets injured ahead of the 2nd T20I match against England. On Friday, Sharma was engaging in the catching drill practice at the nets when he twisted his ankle. He had to be checked up by the team's physiotherapist on the field and was subsequently taken to the dressing room. The 24-year-old Abhishek Sharma spent over half an hour with the team physio in the dressing room. While walking back, he was seen slightly limping and did not return to bat at the nets.