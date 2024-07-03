Published 23:45 IST, July 3rd 2024
Team India returns home: Here's Rohit Sharma and Co. full schedule for Thursday including road show
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi early on Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India win T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: AP
