Team India's LIKELY Schedule For 2025 ICC Champions Trophy
Now that there is some clarity over the future of the Champions Trophy, the speculations are now high on when is the India-Pakistan clash.
Now that there is some clarity over the future of the Champions Trophy , the speculations are now rife on when is the India- Pakistan clash. The long-standing deadlock over the ‘hybrid’ model has come to an end after Pakistan Cricket Board accepted the model that would allow India to play it's matches in another country. We now know that United Arab Emirates would be hosting all the India matches during the marquee event.
INDIA VS PAKISTAN - MOTHER OF ALL BATTLES
As per reports, the Mother of all Battles is going to take place in the bullring at the Dubai International stadium. The high-octane clash between the arch-rivals is set to take place on February 23. The match is surely going to mark another chapter in their fierce rivalry.
INDIA'S LIKELY CT 25 SCHEDULE
The Men in Blue play their tournament opener against Asian giants and neighbour Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on March 2 in the group stages of the Champions Trophy. All of India's matches will be held in Dubai, ensuring a neutral ground.
WHERE WILL INDIA PLAY IF THEY MAKE SEMIS?
In case, the Men in Blue make the knockout stage - that is the semi-final in this case - where will they play their game? Will they have to come back to Pakistan for that crucial game? No, they would be playing the first semi-final in case they qualify for it and that would be played in UAE itself. This game will not have a Reserve Day. In case, India fail to qualify for the semi-final, then it will take place in Pakistan itself. The second semi-final would take place on March 5 in Pakistan. The second semis would have a Reserve Day.
