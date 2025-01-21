Team India Triumphs At PD Champions Trophy 2025, Defeating England In Historic Victory

Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 21, 2025; The Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team has achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching the PD Champions Trophy 2025, defeating England by 79 runs in a thrilling final at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, India posted a commanding total of 197/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with England being bowled out for 118 in response.

Vikrant Keni, Captain of the Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team, led from the front throughout the tournament. The team captain shared, "Leading this incredible team to victory in the PD Champions Trophy is the proudest moment of my career. Our journey through the playoffs shows the depth of talent and fighting spirit in this team. Each player has contributed significantly to this historic achievement. This trophy belongs not just to us, but to every differently-abled person who has ever dreamed of playing cricket for India."

The final was highlighted by an extraordinary batting display from Yogendra Bhadoria, who dominated the English bowling attack with a spectacular 73 runs off just 40 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes at an impressive strike rate of 182.50. In the bowling department, India's Radhika Prasad led the charge with exceptional figures of 4/19 in 3.2 overs. Captain Vikrant Keni demonstrated his all-round capabilities with a miserly spell of 2/15 in three overs, while Ravindra Sante maintained pressure throughout with figures of 2/24 in his four-over spell.

Head Coach Rohit Jalani praised his team's exceptional performance and preparation: "The boys showed tremendous character throughout the tournament, adapting to different conditions and rising to every challenge. What makes this win special is not just the trophy, but the way our team played - with heart, determination, and a spirit that truly represents the best of Indian cricket."

Ravi Chauhan BCCI Member Differently Abled Cricket Committee, expressed his joy at the team's achievement; "This victory is a testament to the untiring spirit of our players and the growing strength of differently-abled cricket in India. DCCI has always believed in the potential of our cricketers, and today they have proven that they are world-beaters. This win will inspire countless others to take up the sport and chase their dreams."