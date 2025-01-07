Dubai, January 7, 2025 - The Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League (TBCPL 10) today announced its inaugural T10 tournament featuring eight franchise teams, scheduled to take place from May 26 to June 5, 2025. The tournament, which will be exclusively broadcast on Sony Sports Network, promises to bring the excitement of tennis ball cricket to millions of viewers globally. The venue for the exciting tournament shall be announced soon. The groundbreaking professional tennis ball cricket league will showcase franchises representing key Indian cities: Mumbai Mavericks, Delhi Dynamos, Bangalore Blasters, Kolkata Kings, Chandigarh Champions, Hyderabad Hunters, Ahmedabad Avengers, and Chennai Challengers.

The tournament structure includes 31 league matches followed by four playoff games, bringing the excitement of professional tennis ball cricket to a global stage. In a comprehensive talent search initiative, TBCPL 10 will conduct trials across 50 cities in India, including major centers in North, East, and Central zones, ensuring representation from every corner of the country.

The league will conduct its inaugural player auction on May 5-6, 2025, where the eight franchises will build their teams from the pool of talented players selected through the nationwide trials.

TBCPL 10 represents a revolutionary step in organizing tennis ball cricket at a professional level, bringing structure and excitement to a format that has been a beloved part of street cricket culture. This unprecedented tournament aims to transform casual tennis ball cricket into a professional sporting spectacle, backed by what industry experts are calling the world's most sustainable cricket business model.

The announcement of cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh as Brand Ambassador marks a significant milestone for the league. The World Cup-winning all-rounder, known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, brings his vast experience and passion for cricket development to TBCPL 10.

Speaking about his role, Yuvraj Singh expressed: "I am thrilled to be part of this historic moment in cricket. TBCPL 10 is the first tournament to bring professional tennis ball cricket talents from so many Indian cities simultaneously. Now, we're elevating this format to a professional level across multiple cities. It's a dream come true for many aspiring cricketers who will now have a platform to showcase their talent."

The league stakeholder Mohit Joon of TBC pvt ltd., emphasized the unprecedented scale of the tournament: "TBCPL 10 is making history as the first professional tennis ball cricket league to endorse talents simultaneously across eight major Indian locations. With trials planned in 50 cities, we're creating the most extensive talent scouting network in tennis ball cricket history. Having Yuvraj Singh on board adds tremendous value to our vision, and our partnership with Sony Sports Network ensures the widest possible reach for this exciting format. We're confident that this tournament will revolutionize tennis ball cricket as an important cricketing avenue to be perceived and played well."