'That Door Is Very Much Open': Rohit Sharma's Big Comment On Mohammed Shami's Comeback

India captain Rohit Sharma has provided a crucial update on Mohammed Shami's highly anticipated return to the Test arena. Despite initial indications that Shami was set to join the Indian team in Australia for the second Test, Rohit revealed that the senior speedster has developed "some swelling" in his knees after participating in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

The Indian skipper explained that the team is being cautious with Mohammed Shami's recovery, given the swelling in his knee. Shami's playing kit and Australian visa are reportedly ready, and he was initially expected to fly out to join the team at the earliest opportunity. However, Rohit's comments suggest that the team will prioritize Shami's fitness and recovery before considering his return to the Test squad.

Rohit Sharma's on Mohammed Shami's return

"No, no, definitely. That door is very much open. But we are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, he again got some swelling in his knee, which obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very, very careful," the India skipper said after the game.

Shami had bowled 42 overs in a Ranji Trophy game for Bengal apart from playing seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 games in 13 days.

According to an NCA source, Shami has told the medical team that even though he has no trouble bowling four overs, the swelling in his knee is returning after every game. Apparently, the decision-makers, who have all spoken to Shami, feel that even he is reluctant to play the longest format as of now.

Skipper Rohit said that they don't want a Shami, who is not 100 percent fit.

"We don't want to bring him here in a situation and he plays and then he pulls up sore or something happens. We want to be more than 100 percent sure with him. Because it's been such a long time that he's not played (international) cricket." Rohit Sharma said that if Shami doesn't feel 100 percent, the team won't like to put pressure on him.

"To be fair to him, we don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team." Rohit said a final call will be taken by the NCA medical team headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

"There are some professionals who are monitoring him. And we will take the call based on what those guys feel there. Because they are the ones watching him every game.

"So we just have to be very, very careful. But again, like I said, that door is very much open for him to come and play any time," he said.