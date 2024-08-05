Published 11:27 IST, August 5th 2024
‘The Game Can Turn With So Much Spin’: Asst. Coach Nayar Speaks Out After India’s Loss in 2nd ODI
Assistant India Coach Abhishek Nayar tried to wrap his head around India's shocking loss and attempted to identify the reason for the team's stunning collapse.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Asitha Fernando and others unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:27 IST, August 5th 2024