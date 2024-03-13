Advertisement

While the anticipation is currently building up around the IPL 20924 season, all roads will eventually lead to the T20 World Cup in June 2024. The Men in Blue will have the task of finally ending the decade-long title drought after missing out on the ODI World Cup 2023. The task will be over the selection committee to make the ideal picks to form the best line-up. However, Virat Kohli's position for the T20 CWC has become doubtful, and a former English player cannot imagine a World Cup without him.

Also Read: 'You don't play for country or state, but directly IPL': Hardik Pandya gets slammed by Praveen Kumar

Advertisement

Stuart Broad offers a fan POV, says Virat Kohli will be selected for T20 World Cup 2024

Reports have recently erupted that the BCCI may drop Virat Kohli from the T20 World Cup. Even though the Board has yet to submit the provisional squad, not having Virat Kohli may significantly impact the team and the ICC. Former English cricketer Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup being a successful one in the United States without the presence of Kohli in the Men in Blue. Broad reacted to it by responding to the reports and is convinced that Virat will not be left behind when the squad is revealed.

Advertisement

'This can’t be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I’m sure he will be selected,' Stuart Broad shared on X (Formerly Twitter).

This can’t be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I’m sure he will be selected — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 12, 2024

Also Read: 'Do you get any runs outside India? he said..': Jimmy Anderson reveals fiery exchange with Shubman

It's no secret that Virat Kohli is the epitome of the sport and has been idolized by several cricket-playing fans around the globe. Kohli's stardom is unmatched, and to make Cricket a commercial hit in the United States, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will require Virat over anyone else in the game. While Rohit Sharma has been announced as the skipper by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the team is yet to be determined, and the IPL 2024 season could be the point where they could figure out whom to choose.