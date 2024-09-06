Published 14:06 IST, September 6th 2024
'This is how you have to be,': Ex-PAK Player Urges Gautam Gambhir Wisdom to Save Suffering Pakistan
An ex-Pak player advocates emulating Gautam Gambhir's direct and strong leadership to rescue Pakistan cricket from its current state of struggle and decline.
- SportFit
3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar during IND vs SL series | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
