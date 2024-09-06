sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'This is how you have to be,': Ex-PAK Player Urges Gautam Gambhir Wisdom to Save Suffering Pakistan

Published 14:06 IST, September 6th 2024

'This is how you have to be,': Ex-PAK Player Urges Gautam Gambhir Wisdom to Save Suffering Pakistan

An ex-Pak player advocates emulating Gautam Gambhir's direct and strong leadership to rescue Pakistan cricket from its current state of struggle and decline.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar during IND vs SL series
Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar during IND vs SL series | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:06 IST, September 6th 2024