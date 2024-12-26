Throwback To The Time When Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Met MS Dhoni's Team India Post Their 2007 T20 WC Win

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister of India, Doctor Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on December 26, 2024. The former PM was admitted in AIIMS earlier today after his condition deteriorated. Doctor Manmohan Singh left for his heavenly abode after a prolonged illness. Senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) party were present at Delhi AIIMS. The former Prime Minister was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

'With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024, Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM', said Dr Rima Dada, Professor In-Charge Media Cell, Delhi AIIMS.

When Former PM Manmohan Singh's Met T20 World Champions in 2007

Former Prime Minister Doctor Manmohan Singh had a strange connect with former India skipper MS Dhoni's three ICC trophy victories. Three ICC trophies were added to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's cabinet while Doctor Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India. The MS Dhoni era truly began when India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. Nobody had given India a chance to win the World Cup because of the inexperience in their side.

MS Dhoni with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh post India's T20 WC win in 2007 | Image: X/@classic_mojito

After the members of the team returned to India with the prestigious silverware, Manmohan Singh met them personally to congratulate them for their heroic and iconic triumph. This was the time when the world spotted MS Dhoni get rid of his long hairs.

India Historic Victory At The Bull Ring