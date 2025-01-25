Published 22:42 IST, January 25th 2025
Tilak Varma's Mature Innings Help Team India Secure 2-0 Lead Against England In A Thriller Showdown
Despite Jos Buttler's tactics to prevent the Indian team from winning, Tilak Varma's outstanding innings helped the team take a 2-0 lead in the series.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Tilak Varma celebrates after hitting the winnings runs during the second T20 cricket match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: AP Photo
Despite Jos Buttler's strategy to hold Team India back, Team India gained a fabuolous lead against the visitors. Tilak Varma's spectacular innings helped the Indian Team secure a 2-0 lead in the series. England tried to resist and pull off a win but Tilak's resilience helped the hosts pull off a thriller of a win.
Team India won the 2nd T20I match by two wickets and now lead the series with a 2-0 lead.
More to follow…
