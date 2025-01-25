sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Padma Awards | Gaza Truce Deal | Saif Stabbing Mystery | Elon Musk | Maha Kumbh | Tahawwur Rana |

Published 22:42 IST, January 25th 2025

Tilak Varma's Mature Innings Help Team India Secure 2-0 Lead Against England In A Thriller Showdown

Despite Jos Buttler's tactics to prevent the Indian team from winning, Tilak Varma's outstanding innings helped the team take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma celebrates after hitting the winnings runs during the second T20 cricket match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

Despite Jos Buttler's strategy to hold Team India back, Team India gained a fabuolous lead against the visitors. Tilak Varma's spectacular innings helped the Indian Team secure a 2-0 lead in the series. England tried to resist and pull off a win but Tilak's resilience helped the hosts pull off a thriller of a win.

Team India won the 2nd T20I match by two wickets and now lead the series with a 2-0 lead.

More to follow… 

Updated 22:42 IST, January 25th 2025