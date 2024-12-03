Todd Greenberg appointed new Cricket Australia CEO

Former National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg will succeed Nick Hockley as the chief executive officer of Cricket Australia next year, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

Green, who is the current chief executive officer of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, will assume the role from March.

Hockley, who was appointed in 2020 initially on an interim basis, had announced in August that he would step down from the post at the end of the current domestic season.

Greenberg has previously worked with Cricket New South Wales. A top-order batter, he played 10 seasons for Randwick CC in Sydney.

Apart from serving as the CEO of NRL, Greenberg also worked with NRL club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs before joining the ACA in January 2021.

"This is an extremely exciting time for cricket with the rapid growth of the game across the globe creating fantastic opportunities, while also presenting some challenges to ensure Australian cricket retains its position at the very peak of the game," Greenberg was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive – from local parks to the nation's biggest stadiums," he added.

As CEO of the ACA, Greenberg worked closely with Hockley and the two reached an amicable agreement on the current Memorandum of Understanding for cricket, which outlines the distribution of wealth within the game and resulted in a significant increase in women's remuneration.

"We are entering a period of great opportunity and the recruitment panel and CA Board was enormously impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision to build on the achievements of the past few years and continue the game's growth," CA chairman Mike Baird said.