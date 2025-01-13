'Told Yuvraj...Sachin ko Bolo' - Yograj Singh Makes HUGE Revelation on Why Arjun Tendulkar Stopped Training Under Him

Former India cricketer and veteran coach Yograj Singh has made a massive claim over Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. Yograj used to train him at a certain point of time, but the association ended abruptly in 2022. But Yograj proudly claims that it was during those 12 days of coaching with him Arjun hit a century. And that helped Arjun bag an IPL contract as well. But things ended soon. Yograj has finally broken his silence on why Arjun did not train with him anymore. Yograj has claimed that it is because they did not want Arjun's name to get associated with him. He reckons that is the biggest reason why Arjun did not train under him after merely 12 days.

'What if his (Arjun's) name gets stuck with me?'

"When he scored a hundred on debut and then returned to IPL, then people were afraid, what if his (Arjun's) name gets stuck with me? Do you understand what I mean?" he said on 'Unfiltered by Samdish'.

"So people are afraid of getting a tag behind their name," he added.

"I told Yuvi - Sachin ko bolo - leave him with me for a year and see what happens," he concluded.