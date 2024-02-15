English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

'TOO EARLY': Sehwag gets critical over Yashasvi Jaiswal being compared with Tendulkar, Don Bradman

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag gives a brutally honest verdict on Yashasvi Jasiwal being compared with legendary cricketers at such a young age.

Republic Sports Desk
Virender Sehwag (left) at an event and Yashasvi Jasiwal (right) in action | Image:PTI / BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the hot topics in the ongoing IND vs ENG series. Jaiswal was one of the top stars in the second match and was instrumental in lifting the team's numbers on the scoreboard when no other player was able to put up big numbers. Yashasvi has been hailed for his spectacular performance and has dazzled up to become the next big thing in Indian Cricket. The young star has dethroned Shubman Gill in terms of upcoming cricket icons. Jaiswal has been regarded as a rising star, much to the likes of some legendary cricketers.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Former India cricketer weighs in on Yashasvi Jaiswal being compared with legends

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 22, has been scoring a lot lately, including an incredible double century against England, which has led some fans and previous players to compare him to cricket greats such as Virender Sehwag. Jaiswal's stellar run of form has brought names like Sir Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar to light, but Sehwag believes it's too soon to associate the young India opener with the game's legends and was dissatisfied with all of the comparison chatter. 

"He is a very good batsman but I think comparisons are too early," Virender Sehwag told PTI Bhasha in a virtual interaction from Dubai on Wednesday.

Indian Cricket Team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century against England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI

Yashasvi has had a stellar showcase whenever he graces the field and has been able to put up runs whenever the team desperately needed it. Jaiswal has displayed a vigorous approach after he put up 80 runs in the first innings of the India vs England match in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's continued absence helps England's chances in India; Ben Stokes doesn't see it that way

But it was the Visakhapatnam match-up where Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show as he put up towering numbers against England. When other players could not reach the 40-run mark, Jaiswal was able to put up 209 runs in 290 balls, and the Men in Blue were able to score 396 runs. Then Englishmen could not chase the target and were dismissed at 253 runs, leading to India's thumping win in the second Test match. The series is now drawn at 1-1, with the third match happening today in Rajkot.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

