Travis Head, Steve Smith Tons Deflate India As Australia Reach 405 For 7 On Day 2 Of 3rd Test

Travis Head continued to bully India by smashing a second successive hundred while Steve Smith clawed his way back to form with his 33rd century as Australia reached an imposing 405 for 7 at the end of second day of the third Test here Sunday.

Head, who cracked 140 in the previous Test, hit a brilliant 152 off just 160 balls and added 241 runs for the fourth wicket with Smith (101 off 190 balls), who scored one of his more laboured hundreds in the traditional format.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) stood out from the pack with his 12th five-wicket haul while Akash Deep (0/78) despite bowling well was distinctly unlucky.

Mohammed Siraj (1/97) developed some discomfort in one of his legs and didn't look fully fit. Ravindra Jadeja (0/76) was an absolute disappointment with no help on offer from the track.