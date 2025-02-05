'Travis Head Took That..': Jos Buttler Rubs Salt Into The Wounds Of Indian Cricket Fans With Blunt Take On 2023 ODI WC Final

IND vs ENG ODI series: The fifty over format is once again taking the centre stage with the ICC Champions Trophy just around the corner. The Indian cricket team as usual will start as favourites for the marquee ICC event that will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. Inia had qualified for the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, but they faltered in that all-important summit clash. Unfortunately, that was the only match that India lost in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup.

India will once again try and dominate yet another ICC tournament that is being played in the fifty over format. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, India will play three ODIs against England in order to fine-tune their preparations for the Champions Trophy. Just like the ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Jos Buttler Recalls The Dreaded 2023 ODI WC Final

England, since 2015 have been at the forefront of playing the aggressive brand of cricket. This is the method that they used to win the 2019 ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma tried to emulate the same formula while opening the batting for Team India in the 2023 ODI World Cup and he was highly successful. But it was Travis Head's aggressive batting which sealed the World Cup win for Australia. Buttler recalled the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup to highlight the importance of aggressive batting in the fifty over format.

Travis Head during the 2023 ODI World Cup Final | Image: AP

'If I look back at that World Cup (2023), the two teams in the final were playing a really positive and aggressive round of cricket, you think of the way Travis Head took that final on with the bats, so you see it can be successful. Obviously, Rohit takes a lot of credit for the way he's come out and played himself as a captain and pushed India more towards that style of cricket, so absolutely, we want to be exactly the same', said Buttler.

Varun Chakravarthy Added To India's Squad