March 11th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

'TRY TO LEARN': Nasser Hussain goes ALL OUT over England after shambolic Test series loss to India

Nasser Hussain keeps his thoughts in the public after England's shambolic 1-4 series loss to Team India after the Dharamshala Test.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Zak Crawley
Zak Crawley loses his wicket to India during the Ranchi Test | Image: BCCI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Team India handed England one of their grandest Test series loss. Despite being in the Bazball era, where England has been aggressive in their batting approach, the Three Lions could not maintain the momentum. It seemed like India was the one putting Bazball in full effect. The Men in Blue won the Test series with a 4-1 lead after winning the final Test match in Dharamshala. Former England player Nasser Hussain opened up on England's loss in their tour to India and what was the prime reason behind their trouncing defeat.  

Also Read: India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats

Nasser Hussain's cut-throat response over England's loss to India in Test series

Nasser Hussain shares his perspective as he reflects on England's 4-1 series loss in India, where the visitors were humiliated at Dharamsala by an innings and 64 runs following two batting collapses. In his column for Sky Sports, the former English captain explains why Bazball and pitches are not to blame but also wants the Three Lions to learn from the loss. 

'The batting collapses will be the main issue from this tour. There have been so many occasions where they have got off to decent starts, and the middle order has then collapsed,' Nasser Hussain said.

The fifth Test Match between India and England in action at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala | Image: BCCI 

'Try to learn why you collapsed. Why does Zak Crawley keep getting starts and then getting out? Does Ben Duckett need to charge the bowler when the ball is so new and spinning? Ollie Pope - a brilliant 196, then nothing else.

'Look at your own game and improve. That is how you get better as players and better as a team,' The former captain added.

Nasser heaped praise on veterans R Ashwin and James Anderson for their respective accomplishments in the Dharamshala Test.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

After the Test series, all the focus will lead to the IPL 2024 season, which will lead to the T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean. Team India will look to end their longstanding ICC trophy drought after they narrowly missed out on the ODI World Cup. The fans' eyes will be locked on the upcoming premier cricketing events. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

